Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $27.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 216.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

