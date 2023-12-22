Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $54.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.0 %

BK stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830,428 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,860 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

