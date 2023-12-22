The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.67. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in The Dixie Group during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Dixie Group by 51.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 439,239 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.