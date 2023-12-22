StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCFree Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of EDUC opened at $0.97 on Monday. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the first quarter valued at $367,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

