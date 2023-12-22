StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of EDUC opened at $0.97 on Monday. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the first quarter valued at $367,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

