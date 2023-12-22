StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Performance
Shares of EDUC opened at $0.97 on Monday. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 2.82.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Educational Development
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.