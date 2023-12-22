Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Coffee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Coffee by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Coffee during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Coffee by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coffee by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

