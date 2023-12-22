Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOOR. Benchmark cut their price objective on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens downgraded Masonite International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.50.

Masonite International Trading Up 1.5 %

DOOR opened at $84.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $76.87 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $49,182.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Masonite International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Masonite International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 305,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,263,000 after buying an additional 70,829 shares during the period.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

