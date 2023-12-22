AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $53.20 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AppLovin from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AppLovin from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.31.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $45.10.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $14,229,296.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $12,857,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,088,622 shares in the company, valued at $280,425,886.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $14,229,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock valued at $51,027,923. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

See Also

