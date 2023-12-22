Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $148.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $123.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.27.

PLD opened at $130.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.87. Prologis has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.7% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 21.8% during the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

