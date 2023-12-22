First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered First Internet Bancorp from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.67.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $212.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $28.17.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 5.07%. As a group, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.52%.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

