Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Fortress Biotech from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $2.59. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 770.86% and a negative net margin of 96.71%. The business had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 1,567,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,664,775.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,597,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 1,567,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,664,775.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,597,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Weiss purchased 147,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $249,998.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,130,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,884. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,721,239 shares of company stock worth $2,942,771. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 23.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 161,098 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 5.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 53,298 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 213.8% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 408,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 278,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 10.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 181,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.