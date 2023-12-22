Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MHK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.63.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $102.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.63. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $130.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

