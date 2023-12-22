A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AOS. Citigroup raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Shares of AOS opened at $81.57 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

