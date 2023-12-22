Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.42.

EIX opened at $68.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,555,000 after buying an additional 946,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,922,000 after buying an additional 244,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,195 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,994,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,846,000 after acquiring an additional 374,257 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

