Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given a C$64.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$64.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Cormark reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$64.94.

Shares of BNS opened at C$62.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$55.20 and a one year high of C$74.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.54.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5536295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

