Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.