Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Stock Down 8.8 %
NASDAQ MTEX opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.15.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
