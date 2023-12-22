Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

About Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.