Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LNTH has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.71.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.21.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,621 shares of company stock worth $874,239. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 198.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

