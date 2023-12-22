Mizuho Trims Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Target Price to $36.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.80.

Exelon Stock Up 0.7 %

EXC opened at $35.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90. Exelon has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

