ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group cut shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ACNB from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on ACNB in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $388.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ACNB has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $48.55.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. ACNB had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACNB will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ACNB by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 58,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ACNB by 355.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in ACNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after buying an additional 32,098 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 13.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 30,728 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

