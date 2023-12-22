JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $32.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Nuvei Price Performance

NVEI opened at $26.30 on Monday. Nuvei has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.54.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 6.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Nuvei by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nuvei by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Articles

