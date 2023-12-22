StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.69. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

