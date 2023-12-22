JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $176.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $185.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.97 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.47. The firm has a market cap of $229.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after acquiring an additional 987,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after acquiring an additional 489,175 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after acquiring an additional 937,277 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

