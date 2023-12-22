Susquehanna Boosts Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $100.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.67.

POWI opened at $82.88 on Monday. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.52.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $256,701.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $416,866.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,431.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $256,701.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,654 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,566,000 after acquiring an additional 81,455 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,275,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,679,000 after purchasing an additional 123,988 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

