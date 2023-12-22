Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given New $58.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MIRM. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.21. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.52% and a negative net margin of 113.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 106,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

