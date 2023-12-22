Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Lowered to C$100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$106.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$106.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$95.12.

CNQ stock opened at C$86.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$67.13 and a twelve month high of C$93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$83.32.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.0018975 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kara Lee Slemko sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.87, for a total transaction of C$278,610.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kara Lee Slemko sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.87, for a total value of C$278,610.00. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$85.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,745.28. Insiders sold a total of 217,752 shares of company stock valued at $19,275,407 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

