CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

CompoSecure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $5.56 on Monday. CompoSecure has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $441.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.62.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $96.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CompoSecure will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $39,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,997,550 shares in the company, valued at $14,628,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CompoSecure by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 53.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CompoSecure by 20.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in CompoSecure by 20.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

