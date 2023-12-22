CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.18.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP opened at $87.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average is $82.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

