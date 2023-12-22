Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) Research Coverage Started at Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th.
Cadrenal Therapeutics Price Performance
Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadrenal Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cadrenal Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 982,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.54% of Cadrenal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile
Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.
