Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Raised to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 5.7 %

Century Aluminum stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.97.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

