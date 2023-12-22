Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $326.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $286.00.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $285.71.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $279.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.36 and a 200 day moving average of $254.55. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

