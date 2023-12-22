BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.44.

BlackLine Price Performance

BL stock opened at $63.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.11. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $150.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BlackLine by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

