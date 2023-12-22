Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

