Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATEC. Roth Mkm began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.14.

Alphatec stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 59,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $771,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,452,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,885,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 59,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $771,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,452,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,885,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Demski bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,787. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

