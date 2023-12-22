RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $278.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 135.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.17 and a 200-day moving average of $230.74. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

