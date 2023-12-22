SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $110.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.39.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $97.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day moving average is $161.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,566,000 after buying an additional 92,230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 109.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.