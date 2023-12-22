SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.38.

Get SunPower alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SPWR

SunPower Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $4.48 on Monday. SunPower has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $784.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 108.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 697.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 86.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.