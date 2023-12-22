Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) PT Lowered to $27.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CUZ. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $24.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 216.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 55.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

