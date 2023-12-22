Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Global from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.74.

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.8 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.85. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $25.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

