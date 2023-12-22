Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.81. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.12% and a negative net margin of 548.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

