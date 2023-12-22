Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $20.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAGE. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 5,779.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

