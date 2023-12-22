Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Roth Mkm

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.83.

NYSE WGO opened at $72.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average is $64.19. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $51.74 and a one year high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $701,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,438.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 134,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

