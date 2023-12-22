Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $28.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.56. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,737.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $869,797. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,673,000 after acquiring an additional 44,167 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

