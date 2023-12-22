Stephens Raises F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Price Target to $47.00

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

FG stock opened at $45.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28. F&G Annuities & Life has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $48.14.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 5,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.38 per share, with a total value of $131,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,467,254.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,911,000 after purchasing an additional 427,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 17.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the third quarter worth $591,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

