Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Trading Down 2.4 %

Pro-Dex stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.78. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pro-Dex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

