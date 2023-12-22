The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $140.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.15.

COF opened at $129.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $132.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

