GSK’s (GSK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,575 ($19.92) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,440 ($18.21) to GBX 1,585 ($20.05) in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,566.36 ($19.81).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,450 ($18.34) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 976.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,436.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,415.53. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,563.20 ($19.77).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,783.78%.

In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.34) per share, with a total value of £6,931 ($8,765.65). Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

