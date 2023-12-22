Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.14.

Tenable Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $46.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $227,033.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $227,033.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $53,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,933. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $86,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $34,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tenable by 1,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after buying an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

