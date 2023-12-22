StockNews.com Upgrades TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TowneBank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.93. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.91 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,891,000 after acquiring an additional 101,677 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

