Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $83.20 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTD. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.88.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.10. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.59. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $5,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,537,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,640,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 359,864 shares of company stock worth $28,301,307. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after buying an additional 499,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

