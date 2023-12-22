Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $3.11 price target on the stock.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.80.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $934.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Gary S. Briggs bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,383.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.